Happy Birthday, Rob Key - the pick of Keysy's 221 for England against West Indies at Lord's in 2004

3:54 To mark Rob Key's birthday, here is the best of his maiden Test century for England, a score of 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004 To mark Rob Key's birthday, here is the best of his maiden Test century for England, a score of 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004

Happy Birthday, Keysy!

As Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key turns another year older - and maybe even wiser - we are toasting the former Kent and England batsman by revisiting his career highlight from 16 years ago.

Rob scored a superb 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004 as he turned his sole Test ton into a double - in front of Her Majesty, The Queen no less - ending his innings with 31 boundaries as England racked up a first-innings score of 568 en route to a 210-run victory in the capital.

Key scored his maiden ton in his ninth Test for England

The late, great Bob Willis was on commentary when Rob reached three figures, while Key's Sky Sports colleague - and now sparring partner - Nasser Hussain was on the mic as he topped 200.

"The boy from nowhere, last-chance saloon, gets his highest score in any form of cricket at the Home of Cricket," said Nasser.

Key's knock came amid a fine season and he was named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in the 2005 edition of the Almanack, alongside Ashley Giles, Andrew Strauss, Marcus Trescothick and Steve Harmison.