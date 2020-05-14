England bowlers to return to training from Monday with batsmen from June 1

England's James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer can resume individual rather than group training

England's centrally-contracted bowlers will resume training from Monday in individual sessions at venues across the country.

Each of the invited players will have to undergo temperature testing and hygiene protocols - as well as observe strict social-distancing - to take part, as outlined by the Government's elite sport return to training guidance.

Three seamers currently hold red-ball deals - James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran - with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes also on white-ball contracts. They are likely to be at the vanguard of the England and Wales Cricket Board's strategy to prepare around 30 players for the resumption of international cricket in a phased approach, although the ECB will not confirm the players involved until next week.

They will have to arrive in training kit ready to practise as dressing rooms and other facilities at the respective venues will be closed on safety grounds.

Batsmen and wicketkeepers will have to wait until June 1 to begin their respective training programmes, which similarly will operate on a staggered basis with a county coach and medical officer in attendance. England women's players are likely to resume training in late June.

The ECB remains hopeful that England's Test and ODI teams could be back in action in July, subject to Government advice reacting to developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said the measures are "the first steps for players' return to training ahead of international cricket potentially resuming later this summer".

He added: "The safety of players, staff and our community is our first priority throughout this protocol. We are committed to adhering to public health guidelines and Government directives intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"To be clear, we will only train and potentially play cricket behind closed doors if we know it is absolutely safe to do so and is fully supported by the Government.

"We are in constant dialogue with players, coaches and counties to determine what is possible during this period and what facilities will be available to us.

"We are thankful that we have a united front across all of cricket's stakeholders to prepare the players in a safe and secure environment."

The ECB has confirmed that their medical officer, who will be either an ECB or a county physio, will have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to treat injuries and that they will both source and fund it.