2015 Ashes Watchalong: England's Stuart Broad looks back on 8-15 in fourth Test at Trent Bridge

Stuart Broad looks on in disbelief after a stunning catch from Ben Stokes

England's Stuart Broad ran amok to stun Australia on day one of the fourth Ashes Test in 2015, his figures of 8-15 wowing the cricketing world.

This Saturday - almost five years on - Broad himself will talk you through every ball of that devastating spell at Trent Bridge in our latest watchalong on Sky Sports Cricket.

Join us for all the build-up to day one at 10am before Broad joins our pundits Mike Atherton and David 'Bumble' Lloyd at 11am to share his reflections on an unforgettable morning on which Australia, already 2-1 down in the series, were skittled for just 60 runs.

Our guests will not only give us a unique insight into what it was like to be part of that incredible morning, but also share their memories of a cracking series which saw England, under Alastair Cook's captaincy, regain the Ashes in just 14 days.

Once the watchalong is done sit back and enjoy the rest of the fourth Test as we re-show the match in its entirety on Sky Sports Cricket, concluding with the moment England regained the urn on Monday.

Our fourth Test build-up starts at 10am on Saturday, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the watchalong getting underway at 11am (on Sky Sports Cricket and our Youtube channel) when England's Stuart Broad will be among our special guests. Day two and day three coverage begins at 10am on both Sunday and Monday.