Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key 'feeling pretty good' and 'on road to recovery' after mini stroke

3:10 Rob Key told Sky Sports he is 'on the road to recovery' after suffering a mini stroke earlier this month and is ready to face Nasser Hussain in another Virtual Test. Rob Key told Sky Sports he is 'on the road to recovery' after suffering a mini stroke earlier this month and is ready to face Nasser Hussain in another Virtual Test.

Former England batsman Rob Key told Sky Sports he is feeling "pretty good" and "on the road to recovery" after suffering a mini stroke earlier this month.

The Sky Cricket pundit was treated at Kent and Canterbury Hospital but is now recuperating at home and preparing for another Virtual Test against Nasser Hussain later this week.

"At the moment I feel pretty good, it's been a long week but things seem to be on the road to recovery," said Key, who played 15 Tests for England with a top-score of 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004.

"I had a bizarre weekend a couple of weekends ago where I was playing Xbox with my lad, got up, and for about five seconds I lost vision.

Key will face Nasser Hussain in a Virtual Test this week

"We rang NHS 111 and they said go and get yourself checked. I didn't think anything was wrong and when I had a few scans nothing was wrong there.

"One of the consultants said to stay around for an MRI and when I had that it turned out that I had had a mini-stroke, so it's been a week of rest and recuperation.

"I have been moved by the lovely messages but the sympathy can do now."

NEW ACCOUNT



Had to open a new account as I can’t get into my old one. @Twitter have locked me out and I’ve tried for ages to get in touch with them. Thanks to everyone wishing me well. I’m doing great thanks pic.twitter.com/Zej8fPK8Kv — rob key (@robkey79) May 24, 2020

Key and Hussain will be marking 30 years of cricket on Sky by selecting two world XIs to go head to head from Thursday, with the match simulated by Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange.

Hussain will select players from the first 15 years with Key picking from the most recent 15 - if a player featured in both eras, the era in which they played for the most years is the one they will be eligible for.

Key says the game will keep him occupied as he recovers from his health scare.

"It is nice to be doing something. I need to rest but things like [podcasts and vodcasts] keep you going. When you sit around doing nothing you start overthinking."

Rob and Nasser's team selections will be announced on Wednesday on a podcast and YouTube vodcast.

Nasser came out on top in his previous Virtual Test against Key, with an England team picked from the era in which he played beating an England side from Key's era by 147 runs.