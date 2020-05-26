Shehan Madushanka: Sri Lanka suspend fast bowler after heroin arrest

Shehan Madushanka celebrates after the dismissal of the Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim in February 2018

Sri Lanka fast bowler Shehan Madushanka has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect after he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs, the country's cricket board said.

The 25-year-old took a hat-trick in his first one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka in January, 2018 and played two more Twenty20 internationals on that tour before being sidelined with injuries.

He was caught with 2.7 grams of heroin by police on Saturday and then remanded in custody until June 2, Sri Lanka police said.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the Police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

"The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter."

Madushanka's representatives could not be reached for comment.