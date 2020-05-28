West Indies set to approve three-Test England tour starting in July

The three-Test series is due to begin in July

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to approve proposals for a three-Test series against England beginning in July.

The plan, which remains subject to government approval, would see international cricket played behind closed doors at 'bio-secure' venues.

"We are increasingly confident that their plan is very robust and will meet UK Government requirements," CWI chief executive, Jonny Grave, told Sky Sports News.

"We think we are in the final stages. We have a call on Thursday with our Board of Directors. Based on the information we have now, our medical practitioners are saying it is safe.

"Therefore we would hope in the next few days we can be contemplating a Test series starting as early as July."

The plan will see the West Indies squad fly a chartered flight, funded by the ECB, out of Antigua. On arrival into the UK, the squad will quarantine for 14 days - potentially at Old Trafford's Hilton hotel.

The West Indies team could potentially stay at the Old Trafford hotel

The first Test could begin as early as July 8 at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl.

During the series, players would be confined to the 'bio-secure' grounds - likely to be Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl - and tested regularly for coronavirus

The grounds would be divided into zones separating players, officials, ground staff and the media.

The Ageas Bowl is another bio-secure ground

Grave says the West Indies players are happy to travel and play under these restrictions.

"They rely on the information provided by the experts. The way that the ECB will be managing the bio-secure environment means they will be very, very safe indeed," said Grave.

"It was only on that basis that we even contemplated the tour. Our No 1 aim was player safety and security. Once we've ticked that box it will be down to ensuring we can get the logistics in place. Where we stand at the moment - we are in a good position."