Surrey keen to stage international cricket in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic

Surrey are eager to host international cricket in 2020, says chief executive Richard Gould, who is also confident some form of county season will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford are expected to be announced as venues for England internationals this summer, with their on-site hotels allowing them to become bio-secure.

However, Gould hopes The Oval could welcome England if the coronavirus pandemic sufficiently diminishes - and also that the domestic season can eventually begin, with or without fans in stadiums.

The Oval hosts one England Test match a summer

"I know the ECB has got some good, robust plans with regards to the bubble and that means they want to use grounds with hotels on site," said Gould. "I think their plans have been really well developed and the mood music sounds positive.

"If things loosen off we would love to be able to host international cricket later in the year, either behind closed doors or not.

"We're optimistic there will be a season. Not just an international season, but a county season. But we're also keeping an eye on 2021.

Gould says Surrey's 2019-20 pre-tax profit is helping them during the coronavirus pandemic

"With a recession looming we have to adjust our business and the structure of the club to make sure we can continue in a healthy way.

"The finances [Surry made a pre-tax profit of #6.3million for the 2019/20 financial year] do give us a little bit of a cushion.

"We hope at some stage they will allow some crowds in. If it doesn't happen, we're in a unique position as we'll be going over a year and a half between when we last had people in the grounds and when we next do.

"There's no other sport, industry or leisure sector that has the risk of going a year and a half without anybody in the ground. There have to be baby steps at some stage to get back to some sort of normality."