2020 T20 World Cup in Australia at 'very high risk', says Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts believes the 2020 T20 World Cup is in serious doubt

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts believes this year's T20 World Cup in Australia is at "very high risk" due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The short-form World Cup is scheduled to take place between October 18 and November 15 and the ICC has deferred a decision on if it will run as planned until June 10.

Cricket Australia has asked the ICC to postpone the event until 2021, with the request made in writing by CA chairman Earl Eddings.

The email featuring Eddings' request was leaked to Indian media and is among a number of leaks which has led to an ICC investigation to "ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters".

On the T20 World Cup, Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday: "Obviously, we've been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening.

"In the event that doesn't happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.

"There are implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there's a lot of complexity for them to deal with."

Australia have announced their home summer schedule, with India among the visitors

Australia are due to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England this summer but no decision has yet been made on if those games will still take place.

Australia, though, have revealed that their home summer will begin with three ODIs against Zimbabwe in August and will also include a visit of India across all formats between October and January.

West Indies are poised to tour for three T20Is in October, Afghanistan will play a one-off Test at Perth in November and New Zealand will journey for three ODIs and a T20I in January and February.

On Afghanistan's first-ever Test against Australia, the side's chief executive Lutfullah Stanikzai told Reuters: "There were rumours that this might not go ahead. It is a relief for us and our cricket fans that we have confirmation.

"It's going to be a fantastic opportunity for our players' development and in general for the development of Afghanistan cricket.

"Everyone in the cricket world, especially in Test cricket, looks up to Australia. It's going to be a historic and memorable occasion for Afghanistan."