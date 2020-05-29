County Cricket Podcast Special: Who are the greatest to play the domestic game?

Following the release of Wisden Cricket Monthly's list of the 50 greatest moments in county cricket over the last 50 years, we've pooled together a playing panel spanning the decades to discuss the domestic game at large.

On a special county cricket edition of the Sky Cricket Podcast - which you can listen to in the player below - David Lloyd (first-class debut in 1965) joins Graham Gooch (debut, 1973), Nick Knight (debut, 1991) and Rob Key (debut, 1998).

Among the topics up for discussion: who are county cricket's best-ever players to not replicate their success at international level?

Both Bumble and Key hail "outstanding talent" Glenn Chapple, with the Lancashire seamer taking a staggering 985 first-class wickets over his 23-year career, but playing for England only once - in an ODI against Ireland in 2006.

Lancashire's Glenn Chapple retired with 985 first-class wickets but only one England ODI cap

Also mentioned are Mark Ramprakash, Graeme Hick, Wayne Larkins, Martin Bicknell and John Lever.

We also hear of the days of three-day cricket on uncovered pitches, the introduction of overseas signings, as well as find out who were the fastest bowlers on the circuit, while Key recalls having "the best seat in the house" at the non-striker's end for a classic clash between Rahul Dravid and Shane Warne as Kent battled Hampshire.

There's also a discussion on county cricket's future and how a restructure could benefit the domestic game, while Bumble and the gang have a few funny stories to share, including a bicycle ride down to third man and bowling with an orange!

