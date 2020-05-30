Virtual Test - Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key: Dale Steyn puts Key in charge but Shane Warne is now starring

6:55 Rob Key's XI have a healthy lead over Nasser Hussain's XI in the Virtual Test - but Keysy is worried with Shane Warne finding his form Rob Key's XI have a healthy lead over Nasser Hussain's XI in the Virtual Test - but Keysy is worried with Shane Warne finding his form

Dale Steyn was the hero on the third day of the 'Battle of the Eras' Virtual Test as his six wickets helped Rob Key's XI earn a 254-run lead over Nasser Hussain's XI with two days remaining.

Three quick wickets from Shane Warne late in the day at Lord's - including Virat Kohli for a duck - gave Nasser's side a glimmer of hope and if he continues to spin his web on the fourth day, they will be hoping to chase fewer than 300 runs in the fourth innings. Any higher a chase and the money would be on the modern greats to take the match.

Nasser Hussain needs Warne to weave some more magic on day four

How were the sides picked? To mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports, Nasser picked his world XI from players in the first 15 years of our coverage, leaving Rob to select players from the most recent 15 years.

Benedict's Virtual Simulation Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike-rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays out a five-day Test match based on those figures.

Steyn showed why he spent a total of 265 Tests as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings by cutting a swathe through the opposition batting line-up - day three started perfectly for him as he dismissed his former South Africa team-mate, Jacques Kallis, with a one-handed return catch.

Wasim Akram joined Adam Gilchrist and batted until the stroke of lunch when he edged a perfectly-pitched Steyn out-swinger to AB de Villiers behind the stumps.

Dale Steyn removed countryman Jacques Kallis

Warne's innings of 16 then consisted purely of boundaries before he holed out off Pat Cummins.

Gilchrist threw caution to the wind after lunch and scored at a run a ball for an hour, but he was dismissed just before the drinks interval when he was comprehensively yorked by Steyn.

Adam Gilchrist top-scored for Nasser's men with 77

Steyn, Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins were in the wickets

Key's XI started their second innings with a more-than-useful lead of 130 runs but Graeme Smith failed again as Wasim found the shoulder of his bat to offer Gilchrist the easiest of catches.

Virender Sehwag and Kumar Sangakkara progressed steadily and the lead was approaching 200 when Warne conjured up a magical spell to show why he truly is the king of the big occasion.

Warne is eyeing a place on the Lord's Honours Board

The Australian first forced Sangakkara to edge behind to Gilchrist and, two balls later, Kohli edged a beautifully-flighted leg-break to Brian Lara at slip.

Not content with that, in his next over Warne forced Sehwag to top-edge a sweep to Glenn McGrath at long-leg. Three wickets in six balls without conceding a run for the maestro and suddenly Key's XI were 70-4.

Warne dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck

Nasser needs his bowlers to make early breakthroughs on Sunday

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes stopped the rot by way of a fifth-wicket partnership of 41 before Ricky Ponting threw the ball to Wasim with 20 minutes left in the day.

It only took six deliveries for the left-armer to find the edge of Stokes' bat and present Gilchrist with his sixth catch of the match.

But all eyes will be on Warne on the fourth day to see if he can finally put his name on the Lord's Honours Board at the fifth time of asking.