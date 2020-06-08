Watch full rerun of 2009 Cardiff Ashes Test on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday

James Anderson and Monty Panesar saw of 69 deliveries in their last-wicket stand to earn England a precious draw

It was never in doubt…

Back in 2009, Monty Panesar and James Anderson's heroic last-wicket stand in Cardiff salvaged an unlikely draw for England in the opening Ashes Test - a game we will revisit this week with a full rerun from Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket and a watchalong of the closing stages on Sunday.

When Paul Collingwood's 245-ball vigil ended with around 50 minutes left on the final day, England were 233-9 and still six runs behind.

But Anderson (21no off 53) and Panesar (7no off 35) saw off the next 69 balls to thwart Australia and pull off quite the heist for Andrew Strauss' men at the start of a series they went on to win 2-1 to regain the urn.

Anderson and Panesar thwarted Australia in Cardiff

When Anderson squirted away a boundary to take England into the lead, the crowd erupted, knowing that with Australia needing to bat again to win, the tourists had lost precious time due to the required change of ends.

As it turned out, it never got that far, with Panesar and Anderson blocking out Australia spinners Nathan Hauritz and Marcus North before the sides shook hands - England elated, Australia distraught and the series remaining all square heading to Lord's for the second Test.

The 2009 Cardiff Ashes Test will be rerun in full from 10am on Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket, while we will have a watchalong of those gripping closing stages on Sunday with some of the players involved as they share their insights and memories from a thrilling encounter in Wales.

Watch the 2009 Ashes Test in Cardiff in full from 10am on Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket and then join us for the watchalong on Sunday.