England's Rory Burns, ECB's Steve Elworthy and Lancashire's Paul Allott on The Cricket Show

Live cricket is back on the agenda!

England's Test series against West Indies is due to get under way on July 8, subject to government clearance, and we will examine just how big a moment it is for the game on The Cricket Show this Thursday from 2pm.

England vs West Indies schedule July 8 - first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 - second Test, Old Trafford

July 24 - third Test, Old Trafford

Presenter Ian Ward and pundits Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain will be joined by Steve Elworthy, Director of Special Projects at the ECB, to find out what further steps need to be taken to ensure the three Tests go ahead without putting anyone at risk of developing coronavirus.

Elworthy, former managing director of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the ICC, will also give us an insight into the key logistical challenges around cricket's return - including player testing - and how significant the series is for ECB revenue.

With the second and third Tests being played in a bio-secure environment at Emirates Old Trafford, we'll get the lowdown from Paul Allott, Director of Cricket at Lancashire, on how the ground and its staff are shaping up for July.

We'll also hear about the impact of international cricket at Old Trafford on Lancashire county cricket.

Our line-up is completed by Surrey and England opener Rory Burns to get his reaction to the news and to discover how he's finding training - and what sort of form he feels in with the first Test barely a month away!

