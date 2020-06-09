England Women's Heather Knight and Middlesex's James Harris appointed vice-chairs of PCA

England captain Heather Knight has been appointed as vice-chair of the Professional Cricketers' Association

England Women captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris have been appointed to the newly-created roles of vice-chairs of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Knight - who led England to the 50-over World Cup title on home soil in 2017 - and seamer Harris will attend their first PCA meetings in July.

The duo will support chairman and Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell, with Knight determined to give a voice to the female domestic players.

Knight has been England captain since 2016

Knight said: "I have worked really closely with the PCA since I have been captain and the women's game is growing so quickly.

"I think it is really important to have a voice on there for the women's game, not just for the international players, but for the domestic players that are joining the professional game in the next few months.

"I have always been interested in how the game works and what the right decisions are for the wider game so I'm very excited by the opportunity to work closely with the PCA to continue the momentum we've seen in women's cricket over the last few years."

James Harris will support PCA chairman Daryl Mitchell

Harris added: "I am honoured to be given this opportunity.

"I've been doing more and more work with the PCA over the last few years and helping Daryl out with any extra support he has needed as part of my role on the Players' Committee.

"All 18 counties are quite different and the women have unique issues too so to have more player representation on the PCA Board provides a greater perspective across the game.

"I'm really excited and I know Heather will do a great job as well, so to have the two of us sat underneath Mitch in playing a bigger part with the PCA who do so much for everyone in the game - both present and past is great."

Mitchell: 'It has become apparent two vice-chairs sitting above the committee can really help fulfil roles to support our association'

Mitchell said: "The role of vice-chairs is an important one to add further structure to the PCA Players' Committee.

"My first three years as chairman has coincided with enormous change within the game due to the new broadcast deal and the subsequent new white-ball tournament and county partnership agreement.

"While I have thoroughly enjoyed the responsibility and the challenge, it has become apparent two vice-chairs sitting above the committee can really help fulfil roles to support our association."