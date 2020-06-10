ICC board to meet to discuss T20 World Cup plans

The ICC board will discuss whether the T20 World Cup will be postponed

The ICC board will meet on Tuesday to discuss contingency plans for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 18 but is in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has written to the ICC requesting a postponement, while chief executive Kevin Roberts says the tournament is at "very high risk" of being delayed.

The ICC says they are continuing to plan for it to take place as scheduled. A final decision from the Board is unlikely to be made on Tuesday

The coronavirus situation in Australia is rapidly improving, with health officials predicting it will largely be eradicated by July.

If the World Cup was moved to 2021, it would make time for the Indian Premier League to be completed after it was suspended "until further notice" in April.