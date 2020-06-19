QUIZ: England's one-cap wonders - test your knowledge

Darren Pattinson played his one and only Test for England against South Africa at Headingley in 2008

England named eight uncapped players in their 30-man training group for the West Indies Test series - with each of them hoping to become more than one-cap wonders.

England have had plenty of players in the past who have had one-and-done international careers - for every Sir Alastair Cook (161 Tests) there is a Darren Pattinson (one Test).

But how much do you know about those with the fleetest of England careers? It's time to find out in Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange's latest weekly quiz, which you can take on below...

