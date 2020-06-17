Glamorgan legend Alan Jones awarded England cap number 696

Glamorgan legend Alan Jones proudly sports his England cap (Pic: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency)

Former Glamorgan batsman Alan Jones has been awarded an England Test cap, 50 years to the day since he made his only appearance for England in the first match of the 1970 series against the Rest of the World XI.

At the time the matches in the series were classed as Tests but were subsequently downgraded by the ICC, meaning Jones's status as an England international was lost.

However, the ECB has awarded Jones with cap number 696 - the next available number, following Zak Crawley's debut in November 2019 - through a virtual ceremony.

Jones holds the record for scoring the most runs in first-class cricket without playing in an official Test match, with his tally of 36,049 ranking 35th highest of all time.

England Men's Test captain, Joe Root, said: "Hearing and reading about Alan's achievements in cricket has been inspiring, so it's a great honour to have been part of his celebration.

"Being selected to represent your country is a huge moment in any cricketer's career, and while Alan's time in the team was brief, I hope he has retained fond memories of the match over the last 50 years.

"The cap makes you part of a very special family and I hope it's not too long before we can welcome Alan to an England match to congratulate him in person."

Jones at the virtual ceremony, attended by ECB Chair Colin Graves, England Men’s Test captain Joe Root and Glamorgan CEO Hugh Morris (Pic: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency)

Jones was a key part of Glamorgan's title-winning side of 1969 and was named among Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in 1978. He captained the county for two seasons in the late 70s, leading his side to the Gillette Cup final in 1977.

Following his 26-year playing career, in which he also made appearances for Natal, Northern Transvaal and Western Australia, Jones later coached Glamorgan to glory in the AXA Equity & Law League in 1993 and was director of cricket when the Welsh side won the County Championship in 1997. His Glamorgan connection continued when he was named president in 2016, holding the position until 2019.

ECB chair Colin Graves said: "Alan's achievements on and off the cricket field are something to be celebrated, so I'm delighted that we can mark the 50th anniversary of his England appearance in this way.

"While the record books may not show Alan as a capped international cricketer, the ECB wanted to recognise his England appearance and celebrate his remarkable career as a player, coach and administrator by awarding him England cap number 696.

"My congratulations go to Alan, as well as my thanks and respect for all he has done for the game of cricket in the last six decades, especially in his native Wales."

Jones was awarded England cap 696 in recognition of his achievements (Pic: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency)

Hugh Morris, Glamorgan CEO, commented: "The whole of Wales will be thrilled that one of our greatest sporting sons has had his England appearance recognised by ECB. Alan's record for Glamorgan was remarkable. He scored 34,056 First Class runs for the county, passed 1,000 runs in a season on 23 consecutive occasions and passed 50 on 250 occasions. These club landmarks will never be beaten and stand alongside the records of some of the very best players who have graced our great game.

"For more than 60 years, Alan has been a player, captain, coach, and President of a club that has been close to his heart, and a mentor and hero to its players past and present. He has had a profound impact on cricket at all levels throughout Wales and everyone will celebrate with Alan and his family in receiving a recognition he so richly deserves."