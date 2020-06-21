West Indies wouldn't pick Jofra Archer over their pace attack, says Shane Dowrich

England pace bowler Jofra Archer was born in Barbados and will go up against some former team-mates in the West Indies series

Shane Dowrich has insisted the West Indies would not trade any of their seam attack for England pace ace Jofra Archer.

Wicketkeeper Dowrich hailed his fellow Bajan and England quick Archer as an "amazing talent", but maintained that the West Indies are more than happy with their bowling line-up.

Barbados-born Archer's path from West Indies Under-19s omission to England glory is well documented, but Dowrich says the tourists are happy to take on their compatriot.

"I know Jofra pretty well, he's an amazing talent and I wish him well going into this series," said Dowrich. "But at the end of the day when we cross that line, it's the West Indies against England."

0:34 West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach has a high regard for Archer but says the upcoming Test series is all about winning and playing hard cricket West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach has a high regard for Archer but says the upcoming Test series is all about winning and playing hard cricket

Asked if he would rather have Archer in the West Indies line-up than face him, Dowrich replied: "No. I think he's made his decision in terms of where his career is going to go, and I wish him all the best, as I said.

"But at the end of the day we have a wonderful bowling line-up and I'm happy with the team that take the field with me."

England's three-Test series against the West Indies will start at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8, with all matches held behind closed doors given the continued fallout from the coronavirus.

0:50 West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be as dangerous as ever even without England's home support West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick believes Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be as dangerous as ever even without England's home support

Dowrich believes the tourists' pace options of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder can cause England a host of problems.

"If you look at the main four in Shannon, Kemar, Jason and Alzarri, they all present different skills," said Dowrich.

"Kemar is probably the most skilful of all them in terms of being able to get a consistent line and length, and moving the ball both ways.

"Shannon and Alzarri have a little more pace, and Jason is Mr Consistent; he can put the ball on a 10-pence piece.

"So I think we bring the whole dynamic, and then obviously you have young Chemar Holder coming up, who is an exciting talent and the way he bowled in first-class cricket this season shows that.

"We have a well-versed attack and I look forward to seeing them bowl in this series."

0:49 Shai Hope admits his modest Test record since his Headingley heroics against England in 2017 is a source of frustration Shai Hope admits his modest Test record since his Headingley heroics against England in 2017 is a source of frustration

Dowrich admitted to finding himself out of his depth the last time he was in England with the West Indies, having endured a desperate series in which he averaged 4.80 for his six innings with the bat.

Three years on, however, he has cemented his spot in the West Indies Test team, scoring a hundred against England in Barbados last year, and he expects to make a big impact in this series.

"I would love to score a Test hundred in England, it's always a challenge but I think if you're going to rate yourself as a player you have to be able to do it," he said. "And I think I've been putting in enough work to actually come up with something in this series.

4:17 Nasser Hussain says the ECB and the West Indies team deserve credit with England's three-Test series against Jason Holder's side now set to take place in July Nasser Hussain says the ECB and the West Indies team deserve credit with England's three-Test series against Jason Holder's side now set to take place in July

"The last time I was here was very tough for me, but it was a series that really changed around my career. I was young, in unfamiliar territory and I really didn't cope very well with it, to be honest.

"But since then I've been able to go away, and I've learned a lot from my experience of here last time. And I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago.

"Obviously it's still going to be a challenge playing in England batting will always be a challenge, but I think I'm ready and up for that."