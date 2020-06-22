Ben Stokes-Jason Holder rivalry will be 'huge' in England vs West Indies series, says Phil Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says the rivalry between Jason Holder and Ben Stokes this summer will be "huge" as each aims to prove themselves the best all-rounder in the world.

Windies skipper Holder sits top of the ICC all-rounder rankings with England talisman and vice-captain Stokes behind him in second spot.

The duo will go head to head in the three-match #raisethebat Test series next month, with the behind-closed-doors contests beginning at The Ageas Bowl on July 8, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"The rivalry is always there because I think Ben is the type of person who wants to be number one," Simmons said of Stokes, who scored a match-wining century when England won the third Ashes Test at Headingley last summer.

"When Jason is up there, [Stokes] is always going to be looking to do his best to get up to Jason's position. I know Jason wants to be number one, that's why he's there and he wants to keep that.

"They're competitive in all aspects so I think that rivalry is going to be huge for this series.

"I think Jason's bowling is a stronger point than his batting and vice-versa with Stokes. We know we have to get Stokes out. It's a case of trying to get him early and nullify that threat in the innings."

Holder - who scored a double century during West Indies' 2-1 series win over England in the Caribbean in early 2019 - will be aiming to lead his side to a first series victory in England since 1988.

West Indies managed 2-2 draws in 1991 and 1995 but have since lost six series on the trot in England, including 2-1 in 2017.

Seamer Shannon Gabriel could play a part in the tourists' bid to end that wretched run - the Trinidadian was initially selected as one of 11 reserves as he battles back from ankle surgery but has impressed Simmons in training.

"For the last week he's been at full tilt and he looks fit, he looks good, he's bowling as fast as I've seen him for a while so he's ready and close enough to the Test match," said Simmons.

"There's always that motivation. When you come to England it's good to win. We won at home and we want to continue that trend. Our own little piece of history - I think the guys are well and truly up for the fight here."

Simmons also confirmed that talks are continuing with England over how the sides can support the Black Lives Matter movement as he revealed he suffered abuse in "one particular league up in the north-east" while playing club cricket in England.

Holder says cricket's focus should be on finding ways to tackle racism

Simmons - who played county cricket for Durham and Leicestershire - said: "The chats with the English are ongoing and by the end of this week we'll see what we can do together. But we definitely are thinking about things that we can do to show our solidarity with the movement.

"At county cricket I haven't really encountered [racism] that much. But I have encountered it in the leagues and it's not a nice thing to face.

"Especially in the leagues where you're by yourself sometimes. It affected my wife when I was up there. It's not a nice thing."

