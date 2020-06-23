Prime Minister Boris Johnson says recreational cricket cannot return just yet after coronavirus

Boris Johnson says the restrictions preventing the return of recreational cricket cannot be lifted yet

The Prime Minister says the restrictions preventing the return of recreational cannot yet be lifted.

Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers could reopen from July 4, providing they are COVID-secure.

However, when questioned in the House of Commons about grassroots cricket returning, the PM said it could not happen yet.

"The problem with cricket as everybody understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially, at any rate and we've been round it many times with our scientific friends," said Johnson.

"At the moment we're still working on ways to make cricket more Covid-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet."

England will play a behind-closed-doors Test series against West Indies at the biosecure venues of The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford from July 8, live on Sky Sports Cricket.