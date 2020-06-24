Clare Connor to become MCC's first female president in 2021

Clare Connor will become the first female president in the MCC's history

Clare Connor has been named as the first female president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the organisation's 233-year history.

Former England Women player Connor - now managing director of England women's cricket at the ECB - will take up the role in October next year, succeeding Kumar Sangakkara.

Connor said: "I am deeply honoured to be named the next president of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege.

"We often need to look back to see how far we've come. I made my first visit to Lord's as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.

Connor played 16 Tests, 93 ODIs and two T20Is for England between 1995 and 2005

"Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity - the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket's most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future.

"MCC does wonderful work for communities in the UK and overseas. It stages the most uplifting events. It brings people together.

"And as we take small steps to emerge from this uncertain and difficult time, we are going to need the power of sport and strong sporting organisations like MCC more than ever. I really am very proud to have been asked to be its next president."

Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper and batsman Sangakkara has been invited to remain in the role of president for a second 12-month tenure due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on cricket.

Kumar Sangakkara became the first non-British president of the MCC in 2019

Should Sangakkara's two-year term be approved, Connor's tenure will start on October 1, 2021 and conclude on September 30, 2022.

Sangakkara, who became the first non-British president of the MCC when he assumed office in October 2019, added: "I am thrilled that Clare has accepted the invitation to become the next president of MCC.

"The club has a significant role to play in cricket's global appeal and with her influence, I am sure she will make a considerable contribution to MCC.

"With the extended lead-in time until she takes office, she will have an important part to play as President Designate."