Tim Bresnan joins Warwickshire after leaving Yorkshire

Tim Bresnan moves to Warwickshire after 17 years playing for his home county of Yorkshire

Warwickshire County Cricket Club has announced the signing of former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan on a two-year deal up to the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old will join the Bears initially on a loan deal, subject to ECB clearance, which covers the remainder of the 2020 county season. He will be available to play in all formats, upon domestic cricket's planned restart of August 1, with the exception of any fixtures against Yorkshire.

Bresnan was a stalwart at Headingley since his first-class debut in 2003 and went on to represent England on 142 occasions, including 23 Tests, forming part of the team that won the 2010/11 Ashes in Australia and went to the top of the Test rankings in 2011.

Paul Farbrace, sport director at Warwickshire, and former England assistant coach, said: "With multiple trophies to his name, Tim is a winner and he knows exactly what it takes to perform and to ultimately succeed at the highest level.

"With several young, homegrown players coming through, we also see Tim's experience as a great asset to help these players understand what is required to reach their potential and be part of a Warwickshire team that can challenge for trophies. Having him on board is a fantastic move for the Club."

Bresnan said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Warwickshire. It's a Club that I've always admired, and I've always thoroughly enjoyed playing at Edgbaston with Yorkshire and England.

"I've had some great conversations with Paul about the way that he plans to take the Club forwards, and I see this move as a great fit for both of us. I know quite a few of the players well, so I can't wait to move down and get cracking."

When Bresnan ended his career-long association with Yorkshire, the county said it was "to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere".

Yorkshire's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, said: "We are pleased that Tim has been able to secure a club so quickly and we wish him every success in the future."