Kumar Sangakarra: Former Sri Lanka captain questioned in 2011 World Cup final fixing probe

Sri Lanka, under Kumar Sangakarra's captaincy, are alleged to have deliberately lost the 2011 World Cup final against India

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been questioned as part of an investigation into allegations the 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed.

Sri Lanka have been accused of deliberately losing the game against India by their country's former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who is yet to reveal any evidence of his claim in public.

Sangakkara is the latest high-profile official or player to be questioned by a special investigations unit set up by Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry, after former chief selector Aravinda de Silva and batsman Upul Tharanga.

While Sangakkara was speaking to interrogators, protests took place in support of the retired top-order batsman and against the investigation.

Sky Sports News have contacted Sangakkara's representatives for further comment.