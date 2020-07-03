ICC not investigating 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India after alleged corruption

Sri Lanka celebrate the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during 2011 Cricket World Cup final

The International Cricket Council will not launch a formal investigation into alleged corruption during the 2011 World Cup final, with anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall saying there is "no reason to doubt the integrity" of the Sri Lanka-India match.

Sri Lanka were accused of purposely losing the game against India in Mumbai nine years ago by former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, although Aluthgamage offered no proof.

Kumar Sangakkara, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2011 final, and ex-chief selector Aravinda de Silva were among those questioned by a special investigations unit set up by Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry.

In a statement released by the ICC, Marshall said: "The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

"At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara was questioned by a special investigations unit set up by Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation. We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.

"If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team."

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankede Stadium to win their second World Cup title and first since the 1983 tournament in England and Wales.