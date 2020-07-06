England confirm dates for summer games against Ireland and Pakistan

England have confirmed dates for their summer fixtures against Ireland and Pakistan

England have confirmed the dates for this summer's behind-closed-doors fixtures at home to Ireland and Pakistan and revealed talks are ongoing about rescheduling the white-ball series against Australia.

England will play three day-night ODIs against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and August 4.

England vs Ireland ODI series 1st ODI: July 30, The Ageas Bowl

2nd ODI: August 1, The Ageas Bowl

3rd ODI: August 4, The Ageas Bowl

They will then move onto three Tests and three T20 internationals against Pakistan in August and September split between The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pakistan will face England in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford from August 5, before two games at The Ageas Bowl conclude the series, beginning on August 13 and August 21 respectively.

England vs Pakistan Test series 1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford

2nd Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl

3rd Test, August 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

The three T20Is will all be held at Emirates Old Trafford (August 28, August 30 and September 1).

Pakostan are currently undergoing a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road in Worcester and will transferring to Derbyshire's Incora County Ground on July 13 to continue their preparations for the Test series, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.

England vs Pakistan T20I series 1st T20I: August 28, Emirates Old Trafford

2nd T20I: August 30, Emirates Old Trafford

3rd T20I, September 1, Emirates Old Trafford

Australia were set to tour England for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July and talks between the nations continue as they look to stage those games at some point.

The ECB has also revealed plans are progressing for England Women to host South Africa and India in a behind-closed-doors tri-series.

England's men begin their three-Test series against West Indies at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels.

"It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali and his side have arrived in England on June 28

"Sports fans across the world will benefit as international cricket returns to our screens while it will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we aim to withstand the challenges in front of us.

"It must be reiterated that there is still much work for the ECB and the cricket network to do as we try to plot a path through this pandemic.

"Chief amongst our priorities is to build on our commitment to support and grow women's cricket and at the elite level discussions continue to progress to determine the best and safest way to host a tri-series against India and South Africa.

"We also continue to explore options for our England Men to play white-ball series against Australia this summer and hope to have news on those series soon."