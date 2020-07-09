ECB announces guidelines for recreational cricket's return

The ECB has announced guidelines for the return of recreational cricket, including for players to remain socially distanced at all times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last weekend that club cricket could return from July 11.

Competitive 11-a-side games as well as training can take place from Saturday, albeit with adaptations aimed at mitigating the transmission risk of coronavirus.

The ECB's guidelines currently apply to England only and could change in response to the current COVID Alert Level or other Government advice.

The guidelines - which you can read in full here - include:

- Individuals should undergo a personal symptom check prior to all activity and not take part if they demonstrate any COVID-19 symptoms.

- All groups limited to a maximum of 30 people, including coaches and officials

- All activity should include regular hygiene breaks for participants' hands and the ball, e.g. every six overs or 20 minutes

- Clubs should keep a record of attendees at a match/session, including contact details, to support NHS Test and Trace

- Players should remain socially distanced at all times (In England only: Wicket keepers & Slip fielders at 1m+)

- Players should minimise handling of the ball in all activity, by limiting contact as it makes its way back to the bowler. No sweat or saliva should be added to the ball at any time

- Limit the sharing of equipment where possible. Where not possible, practice strict hand hygiene

- Batters to run in distinct running lanes to ensure they're not within 2m of the bowler or their batting partner