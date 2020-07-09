West Indies captain Jason Holder felt Michael Holding's words on systemic racism 'in my veins'

2:59 West Indies captain Jason Holder says Michael Holding's passionate words about longstanding racism had a huge impact on him and he hopes they can bring about 'systemic equality'. West Indies captain Jason Holder says Michael Holding's passionate words about longstanding racism had a huge impact on him and he hopes they can bring about 'systemic equality'.

Sky Cricket pundit and former West Indies seamer Holding spoke about institutionalised racism in Sky's Black Cricketers Matter programme, before powerfully dissecting how racial "brainwashing" has led to some black people growing up feeling "lesser" citizens.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket during day two of the first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies, Holder said: "I saw the interview with Mikey and I felt in my veins.

"It was powerful, he hit the nail on the head and was spot on. Credit must be given to him and I want to thank him personally for that.

"Hopefully the message he sent out can be viewed by all so people can understand and we get the systemic equality we are looking for.

"There is a bigger picture than sport sometimes and we need to have a level playing field for everyone. It's for us to come together a lot more - to educate ourselves and try to solve issues that we have."

After listening to Holder's words, Holding said to the West Indies skipper: "I don't think you need to thank me, Jason - you guys need to take the baton and keep on running with it.

"You have a lot of years ahead of you - not just in the sport. It's about life and teaching people around you.

"When you finish sport, you still have to go back into society. Outside of the sporting arenas, that's where we need equality."

West Indies and England both took a knee ahead of day one of the Test match to support the Black Lives Matter movement, with Holder saying the joint message showed cricket is united.

West Indies and England players took the knee ahead of day one of the first #raisethebat Test at The Ageas Bowl

"It meant the world to me. The support from everyone, understanding the moment and the occasion. To see both teams come together in the way they did sent a really strong message," he added.

"I saw a few Aussies on social media last night posting the same pic with everyone on their knee and it shows the cricket world is unified, [although], I think we could come a lot closer, do a lot more for cricket in general.

"It's for us to come together a lot more."