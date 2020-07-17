Cricket Tea-A-Thon: Bumble and fans get involved during second England-West Indies Test

David Lloyd and his fellow Sky Sports Cricket pundits, plus fans on social media, got involved in the Cricket Tea-A-Thon to help support food banks.

The ECB, in supporting the Trussell Trust, one of the UK's leading food poverty charities, delivered the Cricket Tea-A-Thon during the tea break of Friday's play in the second #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

The ECB hosted a virtual cricket tea on day two of the second #raisethebat Test

Fans were urged to get involved by posting pictures of their teas with friends and family and any food they wished to donate using #CricketTea.

There was a strong response (check out some of the tweets below), while Bumble, Nasser Hussain and Ebony Rainford-Brent were among our pundits to tuck into some treats, as you will see in the video above!

Thank you so much for the donations for the @TrussellTrust #CricketTea it is very much appreciated 🏏



Thank you to the club members who also volunteered their time today to be able to collect the donations 👍🏻@ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/QLdUSfczLH — HSACC Official (@HSACC_Official) July 17, 2020

☕ Tea and Trent Bridge - a match made in heaven.



How is your #CricketTea shaping up?



Find out more about the ECB and @TrussellTrust's Cricket Teas campaign 👉 https://t.co/0820S0JCld pic.twitter.com/eSUISzkcLt — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 17, 2020

A typical Blakeley tea plate. Always a doughnut and crisps. Please support your local foodbank during this time. #CricketTea @ECB_cricket @TrussellTrust donation to our @nassington_cc foodbank going tonight! pic.twitter.com/taCwnlIiVM — Matt Blakeley (@MJBlakeley) July 17, 2020

The Cricket Tea-A-Thon formed part of the Together Through This Test scheme, which has highlighted the work of the cricket community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB encouraged clubs and community groups to become food collection points and donate items that would usually make up their weekly teas, such as tea, coffee, biscuits and fruit juice, as well as cereal, toiletries and baby supplies, which will support some of the most vulnerable families.

The ECB saw the initiative as "a great opportunity to unite our amazing cricket volunteers behind a campaign which will make a tangible difference in their local communities".

For more information on the Cricket Tea-A-Thon visit this website.