Cricket Tea-A-Thon: Join in during second England-West Indies Test

The ECB will host a virtual cricket tea on day two of the second Test between England and West Indies in support of local food banks

The England and Wales Cricket Board will hold a 'virtual' tea on day two of the second #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies to help provide additional food for food banks.

The ECB, in supporting the Trussell Trust - one of the UK's leading food poverty charities - will deliver a 'Cricket Tea-A-Thon' during the tea break of Friday's play at Emirates Old Trafford.

As part of the Together Through This Test scheme, which has highlighted the work of the cricket community during the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB is encouraging clubs and community groups to become food collection points and donate items that would usually make up their weekly teas.

The ECB is celebrating the work of over 200 cricket initiatives during the COVID-19 crisis through its 'Together Through This Test' campaign.

Tea, coffee, biscuits and fruit juice, as well as cereal, toiletries and baby supplies, will support some of the most vulnerable families in local communities.

During the 'Cricket Tea-A-Thon', fans can get involved by posting pictures of their teas with friends and family using #CricketTea and by donating food to their local clubs and food banks.

The ECB "sees this as a great opportunity to unite our amazing cricket volunteers behind a campaign which will make a tangible difference in their local communities".

For more information on how you can take part and donate, visit this website.