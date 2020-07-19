James Anderson aiming for four out of six England Tests this summer

James Anderson told Sky Sports Cricket he is aiming to play in four of England's six Test matches this summer.

The 37-year-old picked up three wickets in the #raisethebat opener against West Indies in Southampton - his first Test since January due to a rib injury.

But the seamer was then rested for the second game of the series at Emirates Old Trafford, with rotation set to be a staple for the bowling attack this summer with six Tests inside two months.

England vs Pakistan Test series 1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford

2nd Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl

3rd Test, Augus: 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

Next week's third Test against West Indies, also at Emirates Old Trafford, will be followed by three more against Pakistan in August.

Speaking in the Sandals Player Zone on Sunday, Anderson said: "There's no plan, as such, as to what I'll play for the summer but I think for the bowlers getting through four out of six would be pretty good.

"After a long break and with those Test matches in a really short space of time, I think that's probably the hope for the coaches and medical team."

Anderson picked up three first-innings wickets in the opening Test in Southampton

Anderson, who bowled 40 overs across England's four-wicket defeat in Southampton, added: "There was some stiffness there but [that was] to be expected really. It feels good now after a few days resting."

The paceman is also hoping he gets an opportunity to leave England's bio-secure bubble between the series against West Indies and Pakistan.

Anderson added: "I've heard whispers but nothing confirmed. Obviously it'd be nice if we can get home for a few days so we'll just keep our fingers crossed on that one.

Anderson was rested for the second Test against West Indies

"I can't say it's been hard because we're in a hotel and we've got nice surroundings. We're looked after well and we're getting to play cricket which is amazing really after the last few months. We're grateful for that.

"If we can get home for a few days, then brilliant, but if not, we'll just have to knuckle down and realise it'll be another three or four weeks before we can get home properly."

England's three-Test series against Pakistan begins at Emirates Old Trafford on August 5, before concluding with two Tests at The Ageas Bowl, from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

