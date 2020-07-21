India Women cancel England tour due to coronavirus restrictions

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone pictured in action against India Women

India Women will not be travelling to England for the tri-series due to coronavirus restrictions.

The tour was originally scheduled for June and July but those matches were postponed when lockdown restrictions were put in place due to the pandemic.

The ECB are finalising plans for an extended bilateral series against South Africa, who are due to arrive later this summer.

This will ensure England play the same amount of games to make up for India's absence.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We can confirm that India will not be traveling for the upcoming series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We remain fully committed to playing international women's cricket this summer and are looking to extend the proposed bilateral series against South Africa. We will hopefully have an update on this shortly."

Sky Sports News has been told that England women will be based in Derby for the bilateral series against South Africa.

Bio-secure training camps are being set up at The Incora County Ground with the South Africa squad due to arrive in September.

As a result, Derbyshire will play all their fixtures away from home when their season resumes.

Pakistan's men's team are currently in Derby warming up for their Test series against England, which begins on August 5.