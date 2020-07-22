Edgbaston to host second spectator pilot game as Warwickshire host Worcestershire

Warwickshire will open its doors to some fans from July 27

Edgbaston will be the second county ground to pilot the safe return of spectators and test government guidance designed to enable the return of fans to elite sports events.

The government announced on Friday that two county cricket friendly matches would be among a number of pilot events to test government guidance for supporters returning to sporting venues.

The friendly between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kia Oval, which takes place on July 26 and 27, was named as the first pilot. The second has now been announced as the Warwickshire vs Worcestershire friendly at Edgbaston which starts on July 27.

A maximum of 1,000 spectators will be allowed per day for the pilot. The Kia Oval will host supporters for both days of the two-day friendly, while Edgbaston will host supporters on the second day only.

The government announced the pilots to stress-test its guidance on the return of fans to elite sports events in order to build up to and prepare for the full, socially distanced, return of sporting events from October 1, 2020.

Neil Snowball, ECB managing director of county cricket, said: "We're all looking forward to the resumption of county cricket and are pleased these friendlies will be among the first to pilot a return of spectators.

"There is still a lot of work to do, but these are important steps in testing the Government guidance and informing how we can ensure supporters can return safely to cricket grounds."

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "It's brilliant news that supporters will be welcomed back to Edgbaston for Warwickshire versus Worcestershire as part of the pilot series.

"Many of us have felt the void of being unable to go and watch live cricket during lockdown, so I am pleased that we are moving forward with our plan to help sports venues reopen their doors to fans."

