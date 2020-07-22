The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test Match: how your donation can help families facing the toughest test

Andrew Strauss will be wearing his red suit once again, this time at Emirates Old Trafford, to raise awareness about the work of the Ruth Strauss Foundation

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes the second 'Red for Ruth' day will enable the new Ruth Strauss Foundation training programme to have a wide-ranging impact.

This week's third Test between England and West Indies is named The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test Match in memory of Andrew's wife Ruth, who died in December 2018 at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers.

The cricket community rallied last year to raise over £550k on the inaugural #RedforRuth day, at Lord's during the Ashes, and former England captain Strauss says that money raised during this week's fundraising events will be equally invaluable in helping to support families preparing for the death of a parent.

It costs approximately £200 to put someone through the RSF training programme, which aims to help support families facing bereavement through incurable cancer.

"A year on we're very proud of some of the work that has gone into the Foundation so far," said Strauss, "and some of the achievements that we've had with regards to projects that we've supported.

"These include looking into non-smoking lung cancers and also, most particularly, on the work we're doing on heading up and starting a pilot into training up health care professionals to provide support for families who are facing the death of a parent.

"The Foundation is further established 12 months further on - we've got more clarity as to where the need is and where we need to spend money to make a difference to people's lives.

"Yet again we're just incredibly grateful to the ECB and the cricketing world for allowing us to have our moment, our platform over the course of the next five days.

"It goes without saying that it's going to be different this year - the world is in a different place and obviously it's not going to feel quite the same as it did last year but hopefully it will be just as impactful.

"The current context around COVID means that death is maybe at the forefront of people's minds a bit more than it has been previously.

"Everyone who is facing death and especially those families who are facing the death of a parent need a huge amount of support in order to be able to navigate their way through that properly and that's what we're focussing on."

Like all charities, the Ruth Strauss Foundation has found fundraising difficult during the coronavirus pandemic with events cancelled and opportunities to raise awareness limited.

But in the coming days a number of initiatives are planned to help reinvigorate donations to the charity, with recreational clubs encouraged to turn red for the day and the chance to join in an online auction. Prizes include a batting masterclass with Sir Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch and pictures signed by Ben Stokes.

"We're a small charity just starting on our journey and so we don't have the big operational liabilities that other charities have, which gives us a bit more flexibility," said Strauss.

"Last year we were lucky enough to be able to give a fairly hefty contribution to a cancer research project called TRACERx, which is looking into understanding lung cancers better, and on the back of that - or partly due to our contributions - they've had some really interesting results.

"We feel like we are learning more about non-smoking lung cancers. Then it's just incredible how many people have contacted the Foundation who are going through a similar journey to the ones that my boys and I have been on, and who have reached out for support.

"So we've been able to provide support as much as we can but in order to scale that support, and that's why we feel this training programme is such an important part of this, is that we feel we can't do it all ourselves.

"We need to offer extra training for all of those people who have come into contact with cancer patients to be able to offer it themselves. That's the only way to give scale and be able to help a large number of people."

Strauss will be reprising one of his former roles during the Test at Emirates Old Trafford, re-joining former colleagues in the Sky Sports commentary box as a pundit.

The 43-year-old stood down as England director of cricket in 2018 to support Ruth through her cancer treatment but has recently helped the England and Wales Cricket Board in their successful attempt to stage international cricket following the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

He says that Jofra Archer's breach of pandemic protocols was "a pretty substantial mistake" but has no issue with the England paceman playing in the third Test if he's in the right frame of mind.

"I've had some involvement in all of the preparations that have gone on to bring international cricket back," explained Strauss.

"I have an understanding of all of the work that the ECB has done with the Government to create an environment that the Government are ok to sign off international cricket.

"So for him not to understand the gravity of that, it was definitely a mistake on his part. But I think that it has been handled sensibly and sensitively by the ECB.

"It was clear that he couldn't play last week and I think he's got the message loud and clear that that's not something that should be repeated and obviously all of the players have as well.

"It's not one of those things that he should be punished for ad infinitum for doing and we're obviously conscious of what he's been through the last week. It sounds like it has been a tough time in isolation and him feeling like 'Public Enemy number one' is not a great thing for your mental health either."

To find out more about the Foundation and to donate please visit: ruthstraussfoundation.com

