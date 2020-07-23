Surrey beat Middlesex to win London Cup for first time as domestic women's cricket returns

Surrey's Kira Chathli in full flow against Middlesex as women's cricket resumes after the coronavirus lockdown

Kira Chathli held her nerve to earn Surrey their first London Cup win in six attempts with a four-wicket win over Middlesex with just one ball to spare at the Kia Oval.

Chathli (28no off 23 balls) revived Surrey's run-chase which at 60-5 seemed all but over after the visitors had scored 108-7 in their 20 overs, providing a dramatic finale to the first domestic women's cricket match to be played since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Before a ball was bowled all the players, coaches and support staff took a knee in show of solidarity for Black Lives Matter and anti-racism movements around the world.

Surrey's Amy Gordon (1-16 off three) bagged the first wicket of the summer when Naomi Dattani edged behind for a four-ball duck, the bat flying from her grip and flying in the direction of square leg in the process.

Fellow opener Cordelia Griffith (30 off 23 balls) gave the first half of the innings momentum but only Natasha Miles (19) and Gayatri Gole (28no) passed 15 as Surrey's seven bowlers picked up a scalp apiece.

Gole's cameo, which helped rescued Middlesex from 64-6, looked likely to be in vain as Surrey openers Kirstie White (11) and Alice Capsey (17) put on 30 for the first wicket in a little over five overs.

But once parted Surrey lost five wickets for 30 runs, including that of Aylish Cranstone (17) who fell lbw to Emily Thorpe (2-11).

Batting at seven, Chathli came to the wicket with 49 runs needed off the final seven overs of the innings and the 20-year-old showcased her talent by striking four boundaries - including two deft ramps for four - to decide the game.