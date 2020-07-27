England ODI squad: Tom Banton and Joe Denly named in squad for Ireland series

Tom Banton is selected in England's ODI squad for the three-match series against Ireland

England have selected a 14-man squad with three reserves for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland that starts on Thursday.

Promising 21-year-old Tom Banton, who has excelled in domestic T20 cricket over the past two season, is named in the squad has the chance to add to his three ODI caps, while Joe Denly - dropped from the Test team - returns to the ODI fold.

David Willey is selected for first time since missing out on 2019 World Cup squad and there is also a place for fellow left-arm seamer Reece Topley, four years on from last ODI cap.

World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the side, with Moeen Ali picked as his vice-captain in the absence for Jos Buttler who, along with regulars Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are unavailable due to playing in the #raisethebat Test series against West Indies.

The series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at The Ageas Bowl.

England vs Ireland Live on

England Men's ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)

Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

James Taylor, the England selector who has been watching the team's preparations at the Ageas Bowl, said on the squad: "We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket.

"Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match.

"There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level.

"These ODIs against Ireland are an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the T20 World Cup in 2021.

"In this challenging season, everyone at England appreciates the hard work and dedication of the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players to get ready for competitive cricket."

The series will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

Royal London ODI Series

First ODI: Thursday July 30, Ageas Bowl

Second ODl: Saturday August 1, Ageas Bowl

Third ODI: Tuesday August 4, Ageas Bowl

Watch the first one-day international between England and Ireland, live from The Ageas Bowl from 1.30pm on Thursday.