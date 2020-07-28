England's Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket, second Englishman after James Anderson to milestone

Stuart Broad is the second Englishman after James Anderson to take 500 Test wickets and the seventh man overall

Stuart Broad has become the second England bowler to take 500 Test wickets after reaching the milestone on day five of the third #raisethebat Test against West Indies.

The 34-year-old dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite at Emirates Old Trafford to follow in the footsteps of new-ball partner James Anderson, who reached the 500-wicket landmark against West Indies at Lord's in 2017 by also removing Brathwaite.

Broad and Anderson are two of just seven bowlers to take 500 Test wickets, alongside fellow seamers Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh, plus spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Broad took his 500th wicket in the 140th Test of an England career that began when he debuted against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2007 and made Chaminda Vaas his first Test victim.

The seamer's best figures are the 8-15 he claimed from 9.3 overs against Australia in 2015 as the tourists were rolled for 60, while he has also bagged seven wickets in an innings twice, both at Lord's, against West Indies in 2012 and New Zealand in 2013.

Broad has picked up 18 five-wicket hauls for England - a tally only bettered by Anderson (28), Sir Ian Botham (27) and Sydney Barnes (24) - with his most recent coming in the first innings of this Test when he took 6-31 as West Indies were bundled out for 197 in the series decider.

Broad has responded superbly to being left out by England for the first Test of the series at The Ageas Bowl, including when he took six wickets in total during the second Test as the hosts made it 1-1 with a 113-run win.

Speaking before Broad claimed his 500th wicket, Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said: "I thought Stuart would be a great for England and it has helped having Anderson there just ahead of him all the time.

"Stuart's surge over the last couple of weeks will get Jimmy thinking, 'I've got to keep going - I want to keep that distance between myself and Stuart!'

"Even though it's a team game there are individual bits of pride, passion and stats you want to keep. Jimmy wants to be the No 1 England bowler. That is healthy competition to have in English cricket.

"When Stuart has a point to prove, gets his knees pumping and into rhythm, he is not someone who does average - he does exceptional. He has done that throughout his career.

"There are periods where he goes under the radar behind Anderson but there are periods where he is at the forefront of winning games for England. If anything, Jimmy has taken the gloss off Broad.

"If it wasn't for Jimmy, Broad would be England's greatest ever bowler, so he has been in that shadow a little bit. I am enjoying him being in the spotlight the last few weeks."