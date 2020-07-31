County cricketers support Lord's Taverners 'Runs and Wickets for Change' campaign this summer

Hampshire's Sam Northeast is among the players supporting the Lord's Taverners this summer

County cricketers from six counties will raise funds for the Lord's Taverners charity through their 'Runs and Wickets for Change' campaign this summer.

Seven batsmen - including Hampshire's Sam Northeast and Essex's Tom Westley - will helping the UK's leading youth cricket and disability sports charity raise money with every run they score in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast during the shortened 2020 season.

With @CountyChamp back tomorrow 11 players are getting behind our #RunsforChange & #WicketsforChange fundraising initiatives.



You can donate per run or wicket they get & help us make a difference to disadvantaged & disabled young people across the UK.



👉 https://t.co/husnpqNEqM pic.twitter.com/bEBxYomlBN — Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) July 31, 2020

Similarly five bowlers will be rewarded for every wicket they take, with all monies raised going towards the Lord's Taverners charity cricket programmes.

These support some of the most marginalised and at-risk young people in the UK using sport and recreation to build links between communities and encouraging groups to play sport together.

So how does it work?



You sponsor your favourite player per run or per wicket and every domestic run and wicket they get this year will raise vital funds!



You can sponsor however much you like, and cap your donation, then cheer on your side as cricket returns!#SportingChances pic.twitter.com/qhfzl0Ypqx — Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) July 31, 2020

The full list of the players taking part is:

Batsmen: Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Sam Northeast, Gareth Berg, Luis Reece, David Lloyd and Kiran Carlson

Bowlers: Jamie Porter, Aaron Beard, Gareth Berg, Michael Hogan and Joe Leach

The cricketers are following in the footsteps of England Test batsmen, Joe Denly and Zak Crawley, supporting this new style of fundraising at a time when the charity's activity has been hampered by coronavirus.

In addition to domestic cricket, you can sponsor @joed1986 and Zak Crawley every time they score an international run in 2020 for @englandcricket.



The pair have raised over £2,500 for us with their performances so far!



Donate here: https://t.co/husnpqNEqM#SportingChances pic.twitter.com/u47nKkBCtC — Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) July 31, 2020

Fans can sponsor each run scored, or wicket taken, for as little, or as much as they like - and you can cap the maximum amount you'd like to donate, while also choosing whether you donate for a single match, month or year.

For more information and to donate to your player/s of choice please visit the Lord's Taverners website.

You can also support the charity through social media, whether you can afford to donate or not, by sharing the above links and encouraging sign ups and tagging @lordstaverners.