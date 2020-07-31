England's Joe Denly out of Ireland ODIs due to back spasms

England batsman Joe Denly is out of the ODI series against Ireland

England's Joe Denly has been ruled out of the ODI series against Ireland through injury with Liam Livingstone taking his place.

Denly, 34, was initially set to play in the series opener at The Ageas Bowl on Thursday - which England won by six wickets - but suffered back spasms in training the day before and was replaced in the XI by Kent team-mate Sam Billings, who went on to score an unbeaten 67.

Denly will now miss the final two matches in Southampton, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday and Tuesday, with Lancashire batsman Livingstone called up as a replacement.

Livingstone - who had been named as one of three official reserves for the series - has yet to play an ODI for England but featured in two T20 internationals against South Africa in 2017.

Liam Livingstone has taken Denly's place in England's 14-man squad

Denly had only recently linked up with England's white-ball bubble having been dropped from the Test team ahead of the second game of the series win against West Indies.

The right-hander made scores of 18 and 29 in the first Test at The Ageas Bowl as his Test average dipped below 30 after 15 games.

Denly made way for Joe Root - who had missed the opener to attend the birth of his second child - with his Kent team-mate Zak Crawley retaining his place in the middle order.

