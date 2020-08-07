England's white-ball tour of India postponed until early 2021

England will now have to wait until 2021 to take on Virat Kohli's India

England's white-ball tour of India has been postponed until early 2021.

Eoin Morgan's side were originally scheduled to be in India between late September and early October but following the announcement that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been also been moved, and given the current COVID-19 situation in India, the decision has been made to delay it for a few months.

With England already due to play a Test series in India this winter, a statement from the ECB and BCCI confirmed that the two governing bodies are hoping to announce an all-formats tour to India between late January and late March, before a Test series between the two sides in England in the summer of 2021.

Joe Root and the Test side are also expected to tour India early next year

ECB's Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI Secretary, added: "The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

"I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one."