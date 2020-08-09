Ben Stokes out of Pakistan Test series for 'family reasons'

Ben Stokes played in England's first Test win over Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford but will miss the rest of the series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons.

Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time.

England currently lead Pakistan 1-0 in the three-Test series after clinching a memorable three-wicket win, chasing 277, at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.