Dan Lawrence leaves England Test squad after family bereavement

Dan Lawrence has left England's Test squad after family bereavement

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has left England's bio-secure bubble ahead of the second Test against Pakistan due to a family bereavement.

The uncapped 23-year-old has been with the England team as an official reserve throughout the Test summer but will not be available for selection for the second #raisethebat Test against Pakistan from Thursday.

England - 1-0 up in the three-match series after a three-wicket win at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday - will not call up a replacement for Lawrence for the game at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

A statement read: "The England and Wales Cricket Board requests that the media respects Dan and his family's request for privacy at this time."

England will also be without Ben Stokes for the final two Tests, both of which are taking place in Southampton, with the all-rounder heading to New Zealand for family reasons.

Lawrence impressed for England Lions in Australia over the winter, hitting two hundreds and a fifty in three red-ball games, including 125 against Australia A at MCG as the Lions beat their opponents for the first time.

The right-hander averages a shade under 39 in first-class cricket and has scored 10 hundreds in the format, rising to prominence in 2015 aged just 17 when he scored 161 against Surrey to become the third-youngest batsman to score a County Championship century.

