Bob Willis Trophy: Essex beat Surrey as Simon Harmer takes 14 wickets

Simon Harmer took eight Surrey second-innings wickets to finish with match figures of 14-131

Essex made it back-to-back victories in the Bob Willis Trophy as Simon Harper spun his way to match figures of 14-131 in their 169-run win over Surrey.

Offspinner Harmer had taken 6-67 in the first innings, before steamrolling Surrey in the second with 8-64; Surrey, set an unlikely 310 to win, were bowled out for 167. Essex vs Surrey scorecard

Harmer had been on course for the first 10-wicket haul in county cricket since Ottis Gibson for Durham in 2007, but Aaron Beard (2-33) struck twice late on to deny him a chance at history.

Incredibly, Harmer, who bowled unchanged on day four, is playing through an abductor strain, which medical staff had recommended would rule him out for up to six weeks.

Essex have won their last 15 first-class matches at the Cloudfm County Ground, aka Fortress Chelmsford, and jump to the top of the South Group table, while heavily depleted Surrey remain the only winless side in the conference.

Yorkshire too secured a second-straight win by bowling Nottinghamshire out for 97 on the final day, clinching a 90-run victory at Trent Bridge. Notts vs Yorks scorecard

Set a victory target of 188, the hosts were dismissed in just 29.2 overs, with Ben Duckett's 19 the highest score.

Duanne Olivier set Yorkshire on their way to victory with 3-29, while Jordan Thompson, who enjoyed a fine match throughout, ran through the lower order to finish with 3-6.

Earlier, Yorkshire were dismissed for 278 in their second innings, with Jonny Tattersall the last man out after scoring 53 from 180 deliveries.

At the Bristol County Ground, all-rounder Ryan Higgins struck three times in an over on his way to career-best figures of 7-42 as Gloucestershire left it late to clinch a 78-run win over Warwickshire.

Higgins claimed wickets with the first, third and sixth deliveries of his second over with the new ball to reduce the visitors to 4-3 in their second innings, chasing a victory target of 239 from a minimum of 65 overs.

Warwickshire never fully recovered and were eventually dismissed for 160, despite the best efforts of final-wicket pair Tim Bresnan (22no) and Oliver Hannon-Dalby (18), who desperately tried to bat out the day for the draw, only for the latter to fall with 4.5 overs remaining to that man Higgins.

Higgins ended with match figures of 11-96 as Gloucestershire took 20 points and Warwickshire four.

Back in the South Group, Joe Weatherley was Hampshire's hero as he kept his cool with an unbeaten half-century to clinch a tense three-wicket win over Middlesex. Middlesex vs Hants scorecard

Joe Weatherley hit an unbeaten 64 to steer Hampshire to victory over Middlesex

The opener - who top-scored with 98 in the first innings - stood firm again despite a clatter of wickets on the fourth morning at Radlett, securing victory for Hampshire with a cover-driven boundary off Tom Helm as he finished 64 not out.

Weatherley shared an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 53 with Keith Barker (28no) to steer the visitors over the line after Tim Murtagh (3-41) and Thilan Walallawita (3-28) had raised Middlesex hopes of an unlikely triumph.

The pair reduced their opponents to 108-7, chasing 158, with Liam Dawson out of the game due to a torn Achilles tendon and last man Ryan Stevenson - also injured after colliding with a marquee pole while fielding on the previous day - standing by to bat with a runner if necessary. He would not be required.

Glamorgan captain and wicketkeeper Chris Cooke had a day to remember as his side clung on for a draw in their encounter with Worcestershire at Blackfinch New Road. Worcs vs Glamorgan scorecard

Cooke equalled the Glamorgan record for the most dismissals in a game before his side were set a 358 target in 51 overs by Worcestershire captain Joe Leach.

He then struck an invaluable 74 after Glamorgan had lost three early wickets to ease fears of a spectacular collapse, the Welsh county closing on 141-7 and clinging on for a draw.