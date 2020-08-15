Caribbean Premier League: Watch every ball live on Sky Sports

Barbados Tridents are the defending Caribbean Premier League champions

The Caribbean Premier League is back with every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can catch all the action with us between August 18 and September 10 as West Indies' domestic T20 tournament returns.

When does it start and finish?

The action begins at 3pm UK time on Tuesday, as three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders face five-time finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors.

That clash is the first of 33 matches, ALL LIVE on Sky Sports - 30 group games, plus the semi-finals and the final - with all fixtures to be played behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago.

The two venues are the the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, with the final taking place on September 10 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Which teams are in the tournament?

Trinbago and Guyana are joined by defending champions Barbados Tridents as well as Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks. St Kitts, St Lucia and Guyana will be looking to win the tournament for the first time.

Shimron Hetmyer's Guyana Amazon Warriors have lost in five CPL finals

Who impressed last year?

Barbados Tridents won their second title when they beat Guyana by 27 runs in last year's showpiece and subjected Warriors to their fifth defeat in a CPL final - Guyana also going down in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Barbados' success owed a lot to leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who topped the wicket-taking charts with 22, while Guyana batsman Brandon King led the run-scoring charts with 496 in 12 innings at an average of 55.11, including an unbeaten 132 from 72 balls against Tridents in the group stage.

Chris Gayle - who has opted out of this season's tournament - scored the other century last term, cracking 116 from 62 deliveries for Tallawahs against St Kitts and Nevis.

Hayden Walsh Jr was the top wicket-taker in 2019

What is the full fixture list and TV times?

Tuesday, August 18

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3pm

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 10.30pm

Wednesday, August 19

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 10.30pm

Thursday, August 20

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm

Saturday, August 22

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm

Sunday, August 23

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, 7.15pm

Tuesday, August 25

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm

Wednesday, August 26

St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm

Thursday, August 27

St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 10.30pm

Saturday, August 29

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm

Sunday, August 30

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 7.15pm

Tuesday, September 1

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, 10.30pm

Wednesday, September 2

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm

Thursday, September 3

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm

Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm

Saturday, September 5

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm

Sunday, September 6

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm

St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm

Tuesday, September 8

Semi-finals

Thursday, September 10

Final

