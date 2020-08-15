Caribbean Premier League: Watch every ball live on Sky Sports
When is the CPL? What TV channel is it on? Who are the teams?
Last Updated: 15/08/20 2:10pm
The Caribbean Premier League is back with every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket.
You can catch all the action with us between August 18 and September 10 as West Indies' domestic T20 tournament returns.
When does it start and finish?
The action begins at 3pm UK time on Tuesday, as three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders face five-time finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Live Caribbean Premier League
August 18, 2020, 2:30pm
Live on
That clash is the first of 33 matches, ALL LIVE on Sky Sports - 30 group games, plus the semi-finals and the final - with all fixtures to be played behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago.
The two venues are the the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, with the final taking place on September 10 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Which teams are in the tournament?
Trinbago and Guyana are joined by defending champions Barbados Tridents as well as Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks. St Kitts, St Lucia and Guyana will be looking to win the tournament for the first time.
Who impressed last year?
Barbados Tridents won their second title when they beat Guyana by 27 runs in last year's showpiece and subjected Warriors to their fifth defeat in a CPL final - Guyana also going down in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Barbados' success owed a lot to leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who topped the wicket-taking charts with 22, while Guyana batsman Brandon King led the run-scoring charts with 496 in 12 innings at an average of 55.11, including an unbeaten 132 from 72 balls against Tridents in the group stage.
Chris Gayle - who has opted out of this season's tournament - scored the other century last term, cracking 116 from 62 deliveries for Tallawahs against St Kitts and Nevis.
What is the full fixture list and TV times?
Tuesday, August 18
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 3pm
Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 10.30pm
Live Caribbean Premier League
August 18, 2020, 10:00pm
Live on
Live Caribbean Premier League
August 19, 2020, 2:30pm
Live on
Wednesday, August 19
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 10.30pm
Thursday, August 20
St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm
Saturday, August 22
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm
Sunday, August 23
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, 7.15pm
Tuesday, August 25
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, 3pm
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm
Wednesday, August 26
St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm
Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm
Thursday, August 27
St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 10.30pm
Saturday, August 29
Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10.30pm
Sunday, August 30
Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 7.15pm
Tuesday, September 1
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, 10.30pm
Wednesday, September 2
Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm
St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm
Thursday, September 3
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 3pm
Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10.30pm
Saturday, September 5
Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, 3pm
Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm
Sunday, September 6
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 3pm
St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7.15pm
Tuesday, September 8
Semi-finals
Thursday, September 10
Final
Watch the 2020 Caribbean Premier League on Sky Sports from Tuesday.