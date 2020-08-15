Nottinghamshire's Ben Slater and Ben Duckett hit tons against Lancashire in Bob Willis Trophy

Ben Slater scored his second ton of the season against Lancashire

Ben Slater put Lancashire's bowling to the sword for the second time this season as he and Ben Duckett struck centuries to give Nottinghamshire the upper hand on the opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy North Group clash at Emirates Old Trafford.

Slater, who scored 172 against the Red Rose while on loan at Leicestershire earlier this month, ended the day undefeated on 111 as he and Duckett (116) added 158 for the second wicket.

Former Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed - returning to Old Trafford for the first time since he joined Notts at the end of last season, had earlier scored 22 in the visitors' total of 268-2.

Ben Duckett also reached three figures for Nottinghamshire

The 26-year-old, who joined Durham earlier this year, was dismissed by Tom Taylor on 96, with Lees remaining unbeaten on 62 as his side fought back from losing two early wickets to close on 176-3.

The England left-hander finished on 145 not out from 180 balls as the hosts closed on 280-4 - Jonny Tattersall is unbeaten on 64.

Dawid Malan scored a superb century for Yorkshire

Overton (3-17), who recently signed a new contract with the West Country side, tore through the Bears' top order and, although Tim Bresnan struck an unbeaten 32, Abell (3-4) quickly polished off the tail.

Ed Byrom (30) and Tom Lammonby (33) then put together an opening partnership of 56 for the visitors before both fell to Oliver Hannon-Dalby (2-35) as Somerset reached stumps at 80-2 - just 41 runs behind.

Buck removed openers Jake Libby (0) and Daryl Mitchell (7) before returning to take the wicket of Jack Haynes, who had led a Worcestershire recovery with his innings of 38.

Nathan Buck's three wickets boosted Northants

Also in the Central Group, rain at Cardiff ensured there was no play on the opening day of Glamorgan's game against Gloucestershire

Sam Robson was unbeaten on 17, while Max Holden's (2) was the only wicket to fall, with the recalled Matt Milnes taking a bat-pad catch off his own bowling.

