Stuart Broad up to second in ICC Test bowling rankings

England seamer Stuart Broad is up one spot to second in the ICC Test bowling rankings after his four-wicket haul at The Ageas Bowl.

Broad bagged 4-56 in Pakistan's sole innings of the weather-ruined second Test to take his tally for the summer to 26 wickets in four games at 12.38 since being left out of the series opener against West Indies.

The 34-year-old has leapfrogged New Zealand quick Neil Wagner and is now on 846 rating points, 58 behind the No 1-ranked Pat Cummins (904 points).

Speaking during the second Test about his electric form, Broad told Sky Sports: "It's the sort of form and confidence you want to wrap in cotton wool and take everywhere with you but we know that doesn't happen.

"Even in this game I have felt a bit unlucky and could have got a few more wickets so I feel confident and have a very clear game plan.

"I try to hit the stumps as often as possible but with that extra bit of nip I have developed I have brought the outside edge into play as well. I don't want this summer to end, to be honest."

Broad's new-ball partner James Anderson has risen from 14th to 16th after his haul of 3-60 in Southampton, with Ben Stokes - missing the rest of the Pakistan series for family reasons - England's next highest representative in 24th place.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has leapt up to eighth place, meanwhile, after his two wickets on the final day at The Ageas Bowl.

The only change in the top 10 of the batting rankings has seen Pakistan's Babar Azam move above Australia's David Warner into fifth place after his score of 47 in the second Test against England - Stokes remains at No 7 and Joe Root sticks at No 9.

Watch the third and final #raisethebat Test between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.