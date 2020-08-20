England and Pakistan agree to flexible playing times that could lead to 10.30am start

England's Sam Curran makes his way through heavy rain at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday

England and Pakistan have agreed to revised playing conditions under which Test cricket could begin at 10.30am to make up for time lost to bad weather.

The steps have been taken ahead of the third Test, which begins on Friday, after over three days of the second Test was lost to rain and poor light.

The new flexible approach comes after discussions between the England & Wales Cricket Board, the International Cricket Council (ICC) - including Match Referee Chris Broad - and various stakeholders including broadcast partners.

Pakistan's Fawad Alam, Abid Ali and Kashif Bhatti enjoy a joke in the rain

Revised Playing Times Due to Bad Weather

After the conclusion of play on day one, the ICC Match Referee, Groundstaff and the ECB Match Manager will meet to discuss the playing conditions for the next day.

If the forecast looks good in the morning, it will be an option to commence play at 10.30am and that final decision will be made by the ICC Match Referee, Chris Broad.

The Match Referee will confirm the revised playing times, with the most likely scenario of amending to:

10.30am start with 98 overs to be bowled in the day

6.00pm scheduled close of play

6.30pm extra 30 mins to bowl overs

7.00pm cut off for extra time for bad weather during the day

The morning session would last two-and-half hours if the start time was adjusted.

England captain Joe Root heads towards the indoor net area at a rainy Ageas Bowl

There are no amendments to the bad light protocols, however the match officials are to ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so and the safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol.

According to the ECB, further consideration will be given to applying these changes further at future series played in England.

