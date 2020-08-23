Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Abbas and Lisa Sthalekar enter ICC Hall of Fame

Jacques Kallis is South Africa's record Test run scorer, with 13,206 runs

South Africa great Jacques Kallis has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, alongside Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas.

Kallis is the only player to score at least 10,000 runs and take at least 250 wickets in both Test and one-day international cricket.

The 44-year-old struck over 25,000 runs combined across the three international formats, while he also took 577 international wickets.

"I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for, but it is nice to be recognised when one has succeeded in the sport," Kallis said in a statement issued by the International Cricket Council.

Kallis has been joined in the Hall of Fame by Australia Women's World Cup-winning all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas.

Sthalekar is the first woman cricketer to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs and has now become the ninth woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players," said the 41-year-old after joining former team-mates Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick the Hall of Fame.

Abbas, the sixth cricketer from Pakistan to enter the Hall of Fame, was the first batsman to score three hundreds in a row in ODI cricket.

"I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted," said Abbas, who served as president of the ICC from 2015 to 2016.