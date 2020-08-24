Cricket Debate's 21st century XI: Who joins Glenn McGrath and Jimmy Anderson in the team?

Glenn McGrath was a unanimous pick for the Cricket Debate's 21st century XI

Brian Lara, Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli. All greats of the game and yet such is the competition for places two of them do not make the Cricket Debate's 21st century world XI!

Dominic Cork, Bazid Khan and Matt Prior were all tasked with providing their selections for a Test side of players to have played from the year 2000 onward before chief selector Mark Butcher had the final say on the 21st century XI.

If you are a fan of Steve Smith, Shivnarine Chanderpaul or Stuart Broad, let me save you some time, they did not make the cut. Furthermore, the volume of incredible players available to the panel was such that they barely even got a mention!

Enough of who missed out though, let's see which superstars did get picked, first of all by Cork...

Dominic Cork's 21st Century XI for the Cricket Debate

Undoubtedly a formidable side with left-handers Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith at the top of the order followed by a frankly ludicrous middle-order of Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara - who also takes the gloves - and Jacques Kallis.

The bowling attack is equally remarkable and James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Dale Steyn will have to decide between them who takes the new ball. Muttiah Muralitharan gets the nod over Warne, a big call but it is hard to arge against the leading Test wicket-taker of all time!

Bazid Khan's 21st Century XI for the Cricket Debate

Bazid plumped for Matthew Hayden instead of Cook to open with Smith, while neither Lara or Tendulkar get in - the inclusion of Virat Kohli should help appease the India fans a little though. Younis Khan may surprise a few people but his record is up there with the best of them.

"People might argue with Younis Khan but he has got more runs (9,696) and more centuries than Tendulkar post-2000 and it is almost the same number of matches," Bazid explained.

The seam attack is the same as Cork with Warne picked ahead of Murali as the spinner to provide some "spark and get under the nose of the opposition"!

Matt Prior's 21st Century XI for the Cricket Debate

There were a couple of more surprising selections in Prior's team with the all-action Virender Sehwag picked ahead of a few more traditional opening batsmen and Brett Lee picked ahead of Steyn, although Prior admitted that selection owed more to him having tried to block out any memory of the South African after his struggles against him over the years!

Another Protea did made the XI though, AB de Villiers slotting in behind Kallis, Kohli and Tendulkar in another middle-order heaving with runs. Anderson and McGrath are in again, while Warne edges out Murali once more.

"Sehwag was the only batsman in world cricket who used to laugh when Graeme Swann came on to bowl," Prior said. "Kohli and Tendulkar are in because I didn't dare leave either of them out!"

So many greats of the game selected, even more left out, but it was over to Butcher for the final say. So without any further ado here is the Cricket Debate's 21st century XI...

Mark Butcher had the final word as chief selector of the Cricket Debate's 21st century world XI

Sehwag over Cook and Smith? Murali over Warne? Over to you Butch.

"I've gone very, very exciting at the top. I loved that from Matt Prior and basically to make him feel better for the Dale Steyn call, I've gone for Virender Sehwag!

"The only other thing I think of real contention was Muralitharan versus Warne. It came down to the numbers and Murali just smokes Warney, he took 150 more wickets at three runs less a piece (post-2000) so regardless of anything else, the numbers did it really."

