Cricket South Africa sack chief executive Thabang Moroe

Thabang Moroe has been sacked as Cricket South Africa's chief executive

Cricket South Africa has sacked Thabang Moroe as its chief executive after an independent investigation unearthed "acts of serious misconduct" by the administrator.

Nine months after he was provisionally suspended with pay last December, Moroe's contract was terminated with immediate effect, with the decision reached after external legal advice.

A CSA statement said: "Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that its board of directors (the "board") resolved to terminate the employment of Mr Thabang Moroe as Cricket South Africa's chief executive officer. This termination of employment is with immediate effect.

"Cricket South Africa's decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation.

"The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal.

"Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise."

Kugandrie Govender will continue in the role as acting chief executive until a permanent replacement is named.

When Moroe's suspension was first announced, the South African Cricketers' Association called for his resignation and that of the CSA board, saying poor leadership had led South African cricket into a "disastrous position".

Standard Bank did not renew its deal as title sponsor of the men's cricket team due to the issues at CSA.