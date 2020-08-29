Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Katherine Brunt stars as Northern Diamonds thrash Central Sparks

Katherine Brunt took 5-20 as Northern Diamonds bowled Central Sparks out for 144

Northern Diamonds got their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign off to a near-perfect start with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Central Sparks at Edgbaston.

The visitors comfortably chased down a target of 144 thanks to a 139-run opening partnership between Lauren Winfield (72) and Hollie Armitage (54no).

Katherine Brunt showed her class with the ball, taking five wickets with figures of 9-2-20-5 in two exceptional spells of bowling. Sparks vs Diamonds scorecard

"Always feels great to contribute to a win and to the first-ever game for Northern Diamonds," Brunt said. "It feels really special and feels great to be here as part of such a great win for us.

"We've really looked forward to this tournament and it's amazing to come out on top in our first game. A great partnership between Hollie (Armitage) and Lauren (Winfield) topped off the day well for us."

Danni Wyatt opened her Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy account with an effortless 66 as Southern Vipers beat Sunrisers by seven wickets at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Experienced England all-rounder Wyatt dominated with seven boundaries during a 111-run stand for the first wicket - which put the Vipers in complete control of their chase.

Medium-pacer Paige Scholfield (3-33) had earlier helped restrict Sunrisers to 202, with Mady Villiers striking 64, before Scholfield's six saw Vipers over the line with just under 14 overs to spare. Sunrisers vs Vipers scorecard