Vitality Blast: Steven Davies leads the way as Somerset smash 229 to beat Worcestershire
By PA Media
Last Updated: 03/09/20 4:42pm
Somerset achieved their highest T20 score away from their Taunton headquarters as they defeated bottom side Worcestershire by 16 runs in a Vitality Blast encounter at Edgbaston.
Steven Davies continued his liking for batting on the ground as he top-scored with 60 in a total of 229-8 after being put into bat.
But they were aided by some poor bowling by the Rapids, who conceded 14 wides and three no-balls and saw skipper Ed Barnard removed from the attack for bowling successive high full tosses.
The Rapids lost early wickets but Jake Libby - with a T20 best of 75 not out - and some late hitting by Daryl Mitchell, who had earlier become Worcestershire's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, lifted the final total to a respectable 213-7, with Josh Davey returning 4-41.
Somerset's second win has kept them in contention to qualify from the Central Group, but the Rapids, winners in 2018 and runners-up last September, are without a victory after four matches. Worcs vs Somerset scorecard
