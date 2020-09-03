Vitality Blast: Steven Davies leads the way as Somerset smash 229 to beat Worcestershire

Steven Davies top-scored as Somerset racked up their highest T20 total away from Taunton

Somerset achieved their highest T20 score away from their Taunton headquarters as they defeated bottom side Worcestershire by 16 runs in a Vitality Blast encounter at Edgbaston.

Steven Davies continued his liking for batting on the ground as he top-scored with 60 in a total of 229-8 after being put into bat.

But they were aided by some poor bowling by the Rapids, who conceded 14 wides and three no-balls and saw skipper Ed Barnard removed from the attack for bowling successive high full tosses.

Essex vs Kent Live on

The Rapids lost early wickets but Jake Libby - with a T20 best of 75 not out - and some late hitting by Daryl Mitchell, who had earlier become Worcestershire's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, lifted the final total to a respectable 213-7, with Josh Davey returning 4-41.

Somerset's second win has kept them in contention to qualify from the Central Group, but the Rapids, winners in 2018 and runners-up last September, are without a victory after four matches. Worcs vs Somerset scorecard

Sussex vs Kent scorecard | Middlesex vs Essex scorecard | Surrey vs Hampshire scorecard | Northants vs Glamorgan scorecard